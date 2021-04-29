POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.00

POSCO (NYSE:PKX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $83.89, with a volume of 111614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. On average, analysts forecast that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in POSCO by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

