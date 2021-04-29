Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.79

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.79 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,755.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $12,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

