Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.79

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.79 and last traded at $113.66, with a volume of 721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.69.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup raised their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,755.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29.
In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Post by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after buying an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176,359 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,778,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth approximately $12,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.
