Post (POST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Post to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect Post to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:POST opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,755.08 and a beta of 0.71. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $113.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

