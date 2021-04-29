Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.95 million. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $169.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $737,391.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,130 shares of company stock worth $910,352. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

