Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.05 million-$182.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.67 million.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 359,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,012. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

