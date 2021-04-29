Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBTS stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

