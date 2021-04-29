Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PBTS stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.65.
Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.