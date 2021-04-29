PPL (PPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPL to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

