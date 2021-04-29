PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 47,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 193,579 shares.The stock last traded at $14.09 and had previously closed at $14.27.

PQG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in PQ Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 587.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PQ Group (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

