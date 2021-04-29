PRA Group (PRAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts expect PRA Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRAA opened at $37.53 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.