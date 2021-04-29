PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $166.09 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average is $129.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

