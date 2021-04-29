Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.42. 2,351,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,118,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

