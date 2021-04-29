Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.