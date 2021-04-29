Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PMOIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS PMOIY opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.03 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

