Premium Brands (PBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Premium Brands to post earnings of C$0.69 per share for the quarter.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$119.00 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$74.84 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.00.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

