Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s current price.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.83.

TSE PBH traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$119.49. 13,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,101. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.48. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$74.84 and a 1-year high of C$123.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$105.76.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.3299998 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

