PRIA Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for about $9.85 or 0.00018380 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. PRIA has a total market capitalization of $683,135.85 and $6,070.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIA Profile

PRIA is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

