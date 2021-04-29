Primalbase Token Hits Market Capitalization of $629,672.73 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Primalbase Token coin can now be bought for about $503.74 or 0.00943746 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Primalbase Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Primalbase Token has a total market capitalization of $629,672.73 and approximately $490.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00281490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.01116502 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00026314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.39 or 0.00716398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,343.78 or 0.99938829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token’s launch date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

