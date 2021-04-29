Primas (PST) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, Primas has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Primas has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00476186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000696 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002605 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.