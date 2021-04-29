Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.17

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Primecoin has a market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,035,708 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

