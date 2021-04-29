Primo Water (PRMW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Primo Water to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,126 in the last three months. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.