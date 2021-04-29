Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 1,514.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTEC opened at $61.33 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

