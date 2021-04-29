Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 179.3% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PGZ opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 321.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 74,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.