Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,190 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $237.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.20 and its 200 day moving average is $206.74. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $120.74 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.