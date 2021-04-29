Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.