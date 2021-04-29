Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,319 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.34 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

