Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 26,028 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.