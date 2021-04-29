Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,326 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 277.0% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

IYG opened at $182.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.41. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $182.83.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

