Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,183 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

