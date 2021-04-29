Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 77,272 Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXTG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

