Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. United Bank grew its stake in General Dynamics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,685,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

