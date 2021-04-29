Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2,694.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,053,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TC Energy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,669,000 after buying an additional 2,214,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,524,000 after buying an additional 2,266,980 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $49.34 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.41%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

