Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.83 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.