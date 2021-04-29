Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 64,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83.

