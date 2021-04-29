Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,505.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,380.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,135.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,514.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

