Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

