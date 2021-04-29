Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 452.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 94,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $12,036,947.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,987,202.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at $16,237,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

Shares of Z opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.