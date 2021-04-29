Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,869,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after buying an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 872,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 340,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

