Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $101.97 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

