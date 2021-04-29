Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 1,999.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,734 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

