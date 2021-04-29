Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 17.9% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 52.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

