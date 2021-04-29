Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.05 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA opened at $74.65 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.68.

