Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

IGV opened at $369.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.31. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

