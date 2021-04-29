Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,641 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 55,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 112,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

