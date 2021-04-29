Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,832,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 371.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,728,000.

VDE opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $75.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

