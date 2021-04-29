Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.27% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,333,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after acquiring an additional 726,760 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,461.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 142,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 88,660 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

