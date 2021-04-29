Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,408,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MSCI by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,962,000 after purchasing an additional 74,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MSCI by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 536,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.14.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $484.03 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $490.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.08. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

