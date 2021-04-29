Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 111,304 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 170.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,499,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

