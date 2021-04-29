Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 19,789 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBER opened at $58.44 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

