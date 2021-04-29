Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alleghany worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Y opened at $675.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -142.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $653.61 and a 200-day moving average of $611.85. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $434.53 and a 52 week high of $688.07.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.