Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU opened at $415.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.30 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

